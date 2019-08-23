Pre-sale tickets available for two marquee Lismore events

E-TICKETS: From left North Coast National Agricultural and Industrial Society president John Gibson, and Local Tickets' founder Kristen Goldup and Lismore Turf Club secretary Scott Jones.

E-TICKETS: From left North Coast National Agricultural and Industrial Society president John Gibson, and Local Tickets' founder Kristen Goldup and Lismore Turf Club secretary Scott Jones. Jackie Munro

NORTHERN Rivers residents will now have a "much easier” way to purchase tickets to two marquee Lismore events, the Lismore Cup and North Coast National.

Ticketing website Local Tickets has officially launched LismoreTickets.com.au, an events ticketing website for the Lismore community.

Local Tickets CEO Kristen Goldup said in its simplest form, Lismore Tickets offers pre-sale digital tickets for local events, offering locals the chance to "skip the queue” when the events roll around.

The platform has been designed as a self-serve so event organisers can simply sign up for a free account and set up their tickets for sale.

She said customers can then purchase tickets in two quick clicks with no accounts required, and receive an e-Ticket which they can print out or show on their mobile devices.

"We love working with regional communities and are very excited to be launching Lismore Tickets,” Ms Goldup said.

She said two of Lismore's premier events, the Lismore Cup and North Coast National, are offering tickets through the new website, and will both have a dedicated pre-paid line for anyone who pre-purchases their tickets online.

North Coast National Agricultural Society president John Gibson said the new Lismore Tickets website offers benefits for both event organisers and customers themselves.

"The days of cardboard tickets are gone,” he said.

"Our pre-sale tickets are cheaper for the buyer and gives them an easier experience by being able to skip the queues.”

Mr Gibson said if you purchase North Coast National pre-sale tickets online, you will go into the draw to win a $1000 voucher.

Lismore Turf Club secretary Scott Jones said this year's Lismore Cup will see a number of changes.

Mr Jones said not only will people have the chance to buy digital pre-sale tickets through Lismore Tickets, but this year will also see the main bars at the event going cashless.

Attendees can purchase online a pre-paid BOOM Load and Go bar card or purchase one on the day, with BOOM Banks to load money onto.

"This is going to make it much easier for people to be organised ahead of the event,” he said.

"You can purchase your digital ticket and have your bar card and just walk in and enjoy yourself rather than having to worry about pulling out cash.”

For more information or to book pre-sale tickets, visit www.lismoretickets.com.au.