Two shops destroyed, another damaged in early morning fire

VILLAGE FIRE: Although firefighters did their best three structures were destroyed by a fire around 4.20am on Tuesday August 20, 2019. Supplied

FIRE has ripped through two buildings in the early hours of Tuesday despite the best efforts of firefighters and local residents.

Around 4.20am Firefighters from Rural Fire Service and Fire & Rescue NSW attended a fire at Tyalgum Village.

It is understood three retail business have been affected including Orpheum Bookshop, Osiris Jewellery and Paddington boutique.

Tyalgum Rural Fire Brigade Captain, Terry Turner, said crews were still at the scene ensuring the fires are completely extinguished.

In a voice hoarse with smoke, Mr Turner said the fire is now under control.

"There's some hazardous material in the structures such as asbestos, part of the adjoining building has severe damage to one wall," he said.

"We are now in the stages of mopping up."

Mr Turner said people should avoid the the main streets it is blocked off as there are still emergency vehicles on scene.

"We were supported by Murwillumbah Rural Fire Brigade, Chillingham RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 468 Tweed Heads Hazmat and police," he said.

"And we thank the local residents who offered assistance in the early stages of the fire."

It is understood NSW Ambulance and Essential Energy were also at the scene.

Fire & Rescue NSW Station 391 Murwillumbah posted on social media that they attended the incident.

"On Tuesday at 4.20am to Tyalgum this morning to a building fire," the post said.

"On arrival firefighters joined Tyalgum Rural Fire Brigade attacking the fire in a book store.

"One store was fully destroyed by fire and an adjoining store was extensively damaged."

The tight-knit Tyalgum community is reeling with many people posting their sympathy to the business and building owners on social media.

A post on social media read: "Its a very sad morning as 2 buildings in the heart of our village have burnt to the ground. We are saddened to see the end of the Orpheum Bookshop and Osiris Jewellery, and our hearts go out to those shops owners Dayman and Kirra. Nobody was hurt. The fire started around 4:00am. Luckily the next building where Paddington is was saved."

Mobius Barnaby posted: "Thanks to our incredible and brave local RFS, who were first to respond and slow the fire down, we were able to stop a potential disaster for the general store and surrounding shops. unfortunately Paddington is not salvageable."