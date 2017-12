Pre-Christmas gigs going off on the Northern Rivers

DON'T MISS: Tropical Gala Christmas at Club Mullum tomorrow, from 6.30pm. Presented by Songs for Lungs and the club, it's a night of family-friendly, tropical-themed Christmas entertainment with a swaying hula and calypso twist. Featuring Parissa Bouas, Miss Amber, Aloha Baby, Tropic-a-pella Choir and some local rising young stars. Prizes for best audience costumes. Entry costs $10. Go to clubmullum.com