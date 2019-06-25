'Pray for victory': MP throws support behind Folau

FEDERAL Member for Dawson George Christensen has taken to social media to urge his followers to donate to Israel Folau's new fundraising campaign.

In a post on his official Facebook page this morning, Mr Christensen called on the public to: "Donate if you can. If you can't, pray for victory in the courts."

The post has already attracted hundreds of reactions and has been shared 50 times.

Australian rugby star Israel Folau. Nev Madsen

Folau, a former Wallabies star, was sacked by Rugby Australia earlier this year over a social media post in which he suggested drunks, homosexuals and atheists would go to hell.

His GoFundMe campaign set up for supporters to help raise $3 million to pay his legal fees has since been shut down after amassing more than $750,000 in donations.

The Australian Christian Lobby has since launched its own fundraising campaign, kick-started with a $100,000 pledge.

READ MORE: Five Mackay GoFundMe campaigns worthy of your money

Mr Christensen said in shutting down Folau's campaign, GoFundMe had "succumbed to the anti-Christian bandwagon".

"Forget the distractions the media and the Left are coming at you with," he said.

"This is not about how much a former rugby player earns or even about sexuality.

"It is about the right of people of faith to express the values of their faith publicly and not be targeted by their employers or by government for doing so.

"And it affects us all.

George Christensen votes for the seat of Dawson in the 2019 election. Friday 17 May 2019. Emma Murray

"If employers or governments can target Christians and penalise them because of what they believe then all is lost for liberty and freedom."

This is what our readers had to say about George's support:

Donna Reid: Come on George. The Go Fund me was ridiculous. To start with, this man is worth $7<TH>million. Every sport has a code of conduct and if you are a high profile sports person and on a contract then you have to tread carefully. He broke the code of conduct. Regardless of which part of that code of conduct has been broken by any person then they suffer the consequences.

Marvin Pace: In all honesty I have supported George a long time, and I support Falou in his situation as well, but I can't agree with what George is suggesting now, it's in the same boat as vegans telling us what to eat, left-wing media telling us how to live and anti-Adani protesters telling us what to do and how to live ... if people want to do something they will ... they don't need it rammed down their throats.

Rowan Shiner: Makes me sick that there are people out there who really need help and this clown (Folau) gets more support then they do sad world we live in.

Jay Alcorn: Free speech can't have double standards, if minorities can express themselves freely, so can everyone else.

Charmaine Jacobson: Whatever happened to "principle of state neutrality" George??? Or are you special and exempt???

Amos T Fairchild: Millionaire wants gullible people to pay millions to his lawyers so he can be 10 million richer.

Lance Hacker: Always standing up for what's right. Good on ya George. The Gofundme page was not compulsory, people who wanted to show support for the man were just as free to provide lip service. Considering the short time the page was up it shows he's got plenty of support. The average donor was willing to put up $100 each.

Gabrielle Costello: Why does he need our money, George? Shouldn't everyone's thoughts and prayers be enough!?

Ted Sowden: (Folau's) worth millions as well, so why doesn't he use his own money?

Rod Johnson: "Teflon George" will survive this as he has survived every other ridiculous thing that comes out of his mouth. No matter what he says or does he gets re-elected, so who are the fools here.

d'Artagnan Caldicott: I can proudly say I have never voted for this man and this just proves I have made the right decision.

Wendy Dodds: A rich man asking for Donations to fund a legal battle he believe he will profit from. Won't be supporting that ever.

Kim Wilson: This is so typical of George, completely out of touch with the people of Dawson. How about we do something for the homeless?? how about we do something about DV? There are numerous groups, people who need help before a millionaire looking for revenge.

Gareth Taylor: George wants the working class to give their hard earned money to a millionaire, what a surprise.