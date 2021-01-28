Menu
QLD_CP_NEWS_COP_19DEC19
‘Pray for my friend’: Charges likely after van crash

by Toby Vue , and Bronwyn Farr
28th Jan 2021 7:59 AM
POLICE say charges were likely to be laid as a woman clings to life three days after she and her 10-year-old son were struck by a van at Mareeba.

The woman, 42, was critically injured on Monday along Byrnes St in the CBD before she was flown to Townsville Hospital where she is in a critical but stable condition. Her son was taken to Mareeba Hospital in a serious but stable condition, then flown to Cairns Hospital.

Mareeba Police Acting ­Inspector Greg Giles on Wednesday confirmed the likelihood of charges.

"The vehicle, a Ford Econovan, is still being investigated by the crash unit in relation to its brakes," he said.

Far North residents took to social media to express sympathies and to thank emergency services.

Ev Findlay thanked "the wonderful community ­members who assisted my friend and her son yesterday at the horrific accident in the main street".

"It was wonderful how everyone came together selflessly and cared for them," Ms Findlay said.

"A huge thank you and praise for the police and ambulance officers.

"The Mareeba Hospital was wonderful, as usual.

"To all those who offered me and her partner comfort, you are beautiful people."

Ms Findlay ended her message by encouraging ­others to "please pray for my friend, her son, her family and her loved ones".

"Please pray for the young lady who was driving," she said. "This will also impact her life forever. Thank you Mareeba."

Social media users called for better safety measures following the incident.

Anthony Teece-McNab called for more speed bumps while Max Dickenson said overhead pedestrian bridges were needed.

Mareeba Mayor Angela Toppin. PICTURE: MATTEA KEARNEY
Mareeba Mayor Angela Toppin said her thoughts were with those involved in the crash.

Byrnes St is controlled by the state government.

However, Cr Topping said: "The council's traffic advisory committee works with relevant agencies, including the Queensland Police Service and Transport and Main Roads to improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists on all roads across the shire.

"Mareeba is a growing community and we are always in regular discussions with the stakeholders," Cr Topping said.

Authorities took about four hours to clear the crash scene on Monday.

 

Originally published as 'Pray for my friend': Charges likely after Mareeba van accident

