Prawns for Easter will be fresh and affordable

Visit Alister Robertson at the Ballina Fisherman's Coop this week to get your hands on some great prawns this Easter long-weekend. Samantha Poate

IF you haven't got your hands on prawns and seafood for the Easter long-weekend yet, don't fret.

Fish co-ops on the Northern Rivers say they have plenty to go around, as the trawlers are bringing in fresh catches daily.

Alister Robertson from Ballina Fisherman's Co-op said over the last three nights boats have managed to get out to bring back some excellent seafood just in time for Easter.

"It's been really good, we've seen a large number of prawns coming in which is perfect for this time of the year,” Mr Robertson said.

"The prawns are beautiful, they are really firm, sweet, crisp and salty.

"They are everything a prawn should be, they're just really kicking goals at the moment, just absolutely perfect.”

Mr Robertson said they were in a good position for this time of year, with supermarkets and local clubs ordering big for their long weekend events.

"We're holding a lot of fresh stock so everybody should get what they want,” Mr Robertson said.

"I always keep a good record of what happens last year and I go by those records to sort of gauge what we need to do for this year.”

However he said the demand has remained high which has driven prices up.

"We've got them in the counter at $34.99 and that's for a medium local king prawn and a two kilo deal on for $65,” Mr Robertson said.

"I don't think that price is going to go up at all, we might see it fall slightly but it definitely won't go above $34.99 a kilo.”

The Ballina Fishermen's Coop will be open every day of the Easter long weekend, from 7am to 7pm.

Natasha Cook from the Northern Rivers Seafood said they also have some great stock coming through their doors, with deals on small and medium king prawns.

Small king prawns $27.99 a kilogram or 2kg for $50

Medium king prawns $31.99 a kilogram or 2kg for $60

Large king prawns $33.99 a kilogram

"There is no crazy hike in price, they are all going to be pretty affordable for everyone,” Ms Cook said.

She said the medium king prawns were her pick this Easter.

Bay Seafood Market in Byron Bay is selling medium to large king prawns for $42.90 a kg and green prawns for $39.90 a kg.

Lucky's Seafood in Lismore has medium king prawns for $34 a kg.

Evans Head Fishermens Cooperative has medium king prawns for $35 a kg and green prawns for $37 a kg.