Job on prawn trawler helped pay for dream career

AN incident with a tractor, a bit of bluff and a good haul of prawns have all been brushstrokes on the canvas of Ballina artist David Mackay Harrison's career.

And that career for the Lismore-born man who says "you make your own luck" has led to him this year celebrating the 40th anniversary of his gallery.

In 1964 when he was aged 21 and working in Victoria's Swan Hill as a district manager for Chamberlain Tractors, he was forced to jump from a tractor to right a plough during a hillside demonstration.

That knocked up an old football injury and he spent three months in hospital in Sydney.

He took the time during his recovery to draw and paint.

"I was always good at drawing," he said.

"But this gave me the time to really concentrate on it."

He also was encouraged by a commissioned work for a Cowra property owner who paid him 17 guineas -- "a week's wages" -- for a landscape of his farm.

That same farmer spread the word, but inflated the price he paid, and led to more commissioned pieces for the up-and-coming artist.

"It was then I thought I might be able to do this for a living," he said.

He stuck with Chamberlain until 1968 when he cashed in his shares and bought a van and caravan and began five years on the road with his then wife and infant child, painting and getting by with odd jobs.

Eventually, the couple landed in Ballina and Harrison decided this was the place to settle and set up his gallery.

He already had the concept plans, which were inspired by a beach shack from an Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton movie, The Sandpiper.

But he needed cash so headed to Cairns to work on a banana prawn trawler, and a good haul earned him enough for a deposit a greenfield block on Angels Beach Dr.

He built the gallery in 1978.

Harrison said "if you can visualise your dreams, you can make them happen".

He has since expanded his artistic pursuits by starting bronze sculpting about 25 years ago, and has won many art awards throughout his career.

His work is not only sold through his Ballina gallery, but in 18 other galleries in Australia and overseas.

Harrison currently is holding a six-month sale.