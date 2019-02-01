PRAWN WARS: Who has the best big prawn?

BALLINA is known for its beautiful beaches, fresh seafood, good fishing, spectacular walking tracks and, of course, the Big Prawn.

What's not to love about this giant crustacean?

Despite a troubled history (in 2009 it was almost demolished), it had a $400,000 makeover thanks to Bunnings and reclaimed its title as one of Australia's favourite "big things".

A shiny new tail was the icing on the cake.

But did you know another town has its own Big Prawn?

And - shock, horror - they think it's better than ours.

At Exmouth, in Western Australia, their prawn stands proudly alongside the Ningaloo Visitor Centre.

The centre's website calls the statue "iconic", and reveals it is part of the history of the town's seafood industry.

They even have "interpretive signage" at the prawn to explain all of this to visitors.

In a recent edition of the NRMA's Open Road magazine, reader Bob Paskins had his say on the "prawn wars".

"Although (Ballina's) prawn may be bigger than the Big Prawn in Exmouth, it's certainly not as realistic," he wrote.

"The Exmouth Prawn has my vote."

Ummm, sorry, Bob, we're going to have to disagree with you there.

In this case, we do think bigger is better - it's meant to be called the "Big Prawn", after all.

Exmouth's prawn is only four metres tall, while ours stands at an impressive 16 metres.

Also, ours is right next to Bunnings and everyone loves a trip to Bunnings.

The only thing that could make an outing to Bunnings even better, is the addition of a huge crustacean staring down at you as you buy a hammer and a few plants.

But we want to know what you think.

Who has the best Big Prawn - Ballina or Exmouth? Vote here: