Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina's beloved Big Prawn vs Exmouth's prawn.
Ballina's beloved Big Prawn vs Exmouth's prawn. Contributed
Community

PRAWN WARS: Who has the best big prawn?

1st Feb 2019 11:45 AM

BALLINA is known for its beautiful beaches, fresh seafood, good fishing, spectacular walking tracks and, of course, the Big Prawn.

What's not to love about this giant crustacean?

Despite a troubled history (in 2009 it was almost demolished), it had a $400,000 makeover thanks to Bunnings and reclaimed its title as one of Australia's favourite "big things".

A shiny new tail was the icing on the cake.

But did you know another town has its own Big Prawn?

And - shock, horror - they think it's better than ours.

At Exmouth, in Western Australia, their prawn stands proudly alongside the Ningaloo Visitor Centre.

The centre's website calls the statue "iconic", and reveals it is part of the history of the town's seafood industry.

They even have "interpretive signage" at the prawn to explain all of this to visitors.

In a recent edition of the NRMA's Open Road magazine, reader Bob Paskins had his say on the "prawn wars".

"Although (Ballina's) prawn may be bigger than the Big Prawn in Exmouth, it's certainly not as realistic," he wrote.

"The Exmouth Prawn has my vote."

Ummm, sorry, Bob, we're going to have to disagree with you there.

In this case, we do think bigger is better - it's meant to be called the "Big Prawn", after all.

Exmouth's prawn is only four metres tall, while ours stands at an impressive 16 metres.

Also, ours is right next to Bunnings and everyone loves a trip to Bunnings.

The only thing that could make an outing to Bunnings even better, is the addition of a huge crustacean staring down at you as you buy a hammer and a few plants.

But we want to know what you think.

Who has the best Big Prawn - Ballina or Exmouth? Vote here:

Reader poll

Who has the best big prawn?

View Results
ballina big prawn
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Govt should buy controversial development site: Ballina MP

    premium_icon Govt should buy controversial development site: Ballina MP

    News A DECISION on the development - which would include 163 blocks - is expected to be made on Monday. But Tamara Smith says the government should stop it.

    • 1st Feb 2019 10:45 AM
    21 gorgeous back to school photos

    premium_icon 21 gorgeous back to school photos

    Community Summer holidays are over and it's time to go back to the classroom

    Why council rejected demolition, rebuild of $1.6m home

    premium_icon Why council rejected demolition, rebuild of $1.6m home

    Council News Owner wanted to knock down Lennox Head home

    Coal seam gas, electricity prices on agenda at Lismore forum

    premium_icon Coal seam gas, electricity prices on agenda at Lismore forum

    Politics Q&A sparks discussion around energy and utilities