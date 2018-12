IT MUST be Christmas.

A queue of customers at the Evans Head Fish Co op at 8am on Christmas Eve morning meant one thing - prawns.

By 9am, everyone was served.

Staff were kept busy staff selling King prawns at $42/kilo as well as oysters, green prawns, small prawns and fish.

The prawns are caught in waters out of Evans Head. You can't get more fresh that that.

The co op is open until 5pm on Christmas Eve.