Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour.
IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale
News

Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

Jasmine Minhas
by
28th Dec 2018 1:30 PM | Updated: 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour.

It is understood the family were walking along Look At Me Now Headland at Emerald Beach when the pram rolled down a steep section, stopping just on the rocks at the water's edge below.

 

IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour.
IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

Emergency services including police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue were called to the scene after midday.

It is believed an off-duty surf life saver, who had been surfing near the headland, was the first on the scene when he paddled to the baby's aid after witnessing the incident.

The baby is now safe and escaped injury.

 

 

IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour.
IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale
baby coffs harbour editors picks emergency
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man rescued after becoming trapped on cliff face

    premium_icon Man rescued after becoming trapped on cliff face

    News A MAN found himself in a precarious situation when he went for a walk.

    Shark sightings continue to close North Coast beaches

    Shark sightings continue to close North Coast beaches

    News Aerial surveillance report multiple shark sightings

    Is it too soon for hot cross buns? I say NEVER

    Is it too soon for hot cross buns? I say NEVER

    Food & Entertainment One supermarket will have the tasty treats on sale tomorrow

    'Overwhelming' support shown to fire victims left homeless

    premium_icon 'Overwhelming' support shown to fire victims left homeless

    News Young family need more support to find a house.

    Local Partners