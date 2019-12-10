Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are calling for witnesses to a violent incident over a pram parking spot at a shopping centre after a mother was assaulted and spat on.
Police are calling for witnesses to a violent incident over a pram parking spot at a shopping centre after a mother was assaulted and spat on.
Crime

Mum assaulted and spat on during stoush over pram parking

by Grace Mason
10th Dec 2019 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are calling for witnesses to a violent incident over a pram parking spot at a Cairns shopping centre after a mother was assaulted and spat on.

The 38-year-old woman was pushing a child in a pram at the Smithfield centre on Monday, October 28 about 11am when she complained to a woman aged in her 40s about using the 'parents with prams' parking spot without having a pram.

It is alleged the older woman turned on the 38-year-old and lifted her sunglasses from her face before threatening to give her a black eye.

The younger woman turned away and was retreating towards the shopping centre with her child when she was shoved into a parked car by the older woman who threatened to assault her further.

Damage to a car at the Smithfield shopping centre following an alleged assault. Picture: Supplied
Damage to a car at the Smithfield shopping centre following an alleged assault. Picture: Supplied

The victim called out for help and a man came to her aid, yelling at the offender to leave the woman alone and waited with her until police arrived.

As the victim wrote down the older woman's registration it was alleged she returned, spat in her face and threatened to damage her car before leaving in her own vehicle.

The woman reported the matter to police, completed her shopping with her child before returning to her car at about 2pm where she noticed a new, large deep scratch on the front bumper of her red Holden Commodore sedan.

Smithfield police are appealing for a good Samaritan who assisted the woman to come forward.

assault crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORMAL PHOTOS: Year 12 students celebrate finishing school

        premium_icon FORMAL PHOTOS: Year 12 students celebrate finishing school

        News AFTER 13 years of schooling, Year 12 students said goodbye to friends and teachers at their end of year formals.

        Man flown to hospital after serious assault at South Lismore

        Man flown to hospital after serious assault at South Lismore

        News Two men bashed another man and then fled in a white Holden Commodore

        'Fake firefighter' fronts court on multiple charges

        premium_icon 'Fake firefighter' fronts court on multiple charges

        Crime Man in court on allegation he impersonated a firefighter.

        Homeowner’s resilient attitude after house destroyed in fire

        premium_icon Homeowner’s resilient attitude after house destroyed in fire

        News AFTER a blaze which was part of the horrendous Myall Creek Road Fire burned his...