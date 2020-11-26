Practice makes perfect when it comes to stormy weather

STORM TRAINING: Lismore SES Unit ran a successful Storm and Water Training course at the Lismore Showgrounds for 10 volunteers.

STORM TRAINING: Lismore SES Unit ran a successful Storm and Water Training course at the Lismore Showgrounds for 10 volunteers.

BY ALL predictions 2021 will feature a wet and stormy summer thanks to La Nina.

In order to ensure they have as many volunteers as possible ready to assist the community, the Lismore State Emergency Service Unit recently held some intensive training which resulted in 10 members attaining their storm and water qualifications.

Lismore Unit controller John Ludown said the training took place over the first weekends of November.

He said it is imperative that their dedicated volunteers be able to assist the community when storms and flooding impact the region.

"We have had 10 new members complete the storm and water course which teaches the skills our members need to assist the community during storms," he said.

"This includes climb safely up and down roofs, tarp roofs, temporary repairs to windows and skylights, sandbagging and pumping out water."

Mr Ludlow said due to COVID-19 restrictions, training had been on hold until this month.

"2020 has been a challenging year," he said.

"But overcoming challenges is part of what we do."

Mr Ludow also thanked the instructors for their time and dedication and showgrounds for allowing them the use of their facilities.