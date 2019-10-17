Powerlines down cause outage, thousands affected

NO POWER: The outage came as a result of powerlines down in the Armstrong Street vicinity.

ESSENTIAL Energy customers in the Suffolk Park and surrounding areas are still affected by an unplanned outage.

2451 customers were without power from 1.06pm.

Crews responded immediately, securing safety of the site and isolating the problem enabling power to be restored to 1867 customers by 2.40pm.

Essential Energy workers are in the process of carrying out the necessary network repairs and anticipate power being restored to the remaining customers by approximately 7pm tonight.

Customers are advised to stay at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged powerlines and call Essential Energy on 13 20 80 if they have any questions.