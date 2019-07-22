Powerhouse states claim hockey titles

Lain Carr playing for NSW against Victoria in the Australian Under-21 hockey final at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.

Lain Carr playing for NSW against Victoria in the Australian Under-21 hockey final at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

NEW South Wales and Queensland were crowned Australian Champions at the Under-21 hockey championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah

In the men's competition, NSW beat Victoria 2-1 in the final to claim the gold medal.

Coraki product Tom Brown was part of the NSW line-up and overcame a hamstring injury to play in the final.

"Having family watching and winning it with my mates against a good team, you just can't beat it,” Brown said.

"Going through undefeated is a job in itself and it's something I'll never forget.

"The support we have from the coaching staff is first class and they do everything they can for the team.”

The team was coached by former Kookaburras captain and Olympic Games gold medallist Brent Livermore.

In the men's bronze medal match, Western Australia easily claimed the victory over South Australia, winning 4-0.

In the women's final, it was Queensland that took the win over Victoria, 2-1.

Queensland also went through the week undefeated in a side which boasted current Hockeyroos Ambrosia Malone and Rebecca Greiner.

"We talked about making this tournament count for something and the girls have certainly done that,” coach Nikki Taylor said.

"A few of them are moving out of the under-21 age division so it's certainly an emotional win.

"A lot of these girls have come through together all the way from under-13s.”

In the women's bronze medal match, Western Australia claimed the bronze medal over South Australia 1-0.

Queensland claimed the men's Play the Whistle award, while the women's Play the Whistle award was won by the ACT.

Several players were recognised for their outstanding performance during the championships. Talei Forrest from ACT was named the best goalkeeper among the women, while Cade Banditt from Queensland took out the men's award.

Amy Lawton from Victoria received the Player of the Tournament award, while Western Australia's Braydon King took honours in the men's competition.

Patrick Coates from Victoria was the leading goal scorer in the men's division with 11 to his name.

NSW's Abby Wilson scored the most goals in the women's competition with six, while Victorian Emily Hamilton-Smith and Queensland's Ruby Harris scored five.