Powerful women to address local March 4 Justice event

Irish singer songwriter – Áine Tyrrell will be among the speakers at the march in Mullumbimby. Photographed in Byron Bay, by Dara Munnis. @daramunnis

A national women’s movement calling for justice and action on violence against women will have Northern Rivers events on Monday.

The March 4 Justice will have events across the country, including Mullumbimby and Lismore.

Ilona Harker is the convener of the Mullumbimby event.

“We need to raise our voices together so that we can protect the next generation from systemic abuse,” she said.

“Our focus is on safety and support and have submitted the appropriate permits and are committed to working closely with authorities for a safe event, including a COVID safe event.”

***NEED TO SPEAK TO SOMEONE?

***Phone 1800 RESPECT or LIFELINE on 13 11 14

Ilona Harker

March 4 Justice will deliver a petition to parliament demanding action on the issue.

The Mullumbimby march will be held at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall from noon on Monday, March 15.

Speakers at the Mullumbimby event will include Aine Tyrrell, Aime Dreyer, Belle Budden, Delta Kay, Eileen Culleton, Fay Jackson, Ilona Harker, Mandy Nolan and Sarah Ndiaye.

“Our focus is safety,” founder and convener Janine Hendry said.

“Safety for women from sexual assault, safety for survivors dealing with incredibly triggering conversations dominating recent weeks.

Byron councillor Sarah Ndiaye.

“I am furious that women are being treated so badly in 2021.

“There are young women who face harassment every day, and older women who are tired and furious that we still fighting this fight.”

Arakwal Bundjalung woman Delta Kay.

The campaign is calling for four things:

1. Full independent investigations into all cases of gendered violence and timely referrals to

appropriate authorities. Full public accountability for findings.

2. Full implementation of the 55 recommendations in the Australian Human Rights Commission’s Respect@Work report of the National Inquiry into Sexual Harassment in Australian Workplaces 2020.

Mullumbimby resident, author, writer and comedian Mandy Nolan is the Greens candidate for the seat of Richmond.

3. Lifting of public funding for gendered violence prevention to world’s best practice

4. The enactment of a federal Gender Equality Act to promote gender equality, and for it to

include a gender equity audit of Parliamentary practices.

March 4 Justice official events are from 12 noon at the Mullumbimby Civic Memorial Hall in Mullumbimby and Pride Corner next to the Lismore Transit Centre on Monday, March 15.

Attendees are encouraged to wear black.