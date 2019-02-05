'Powerful, proven': How new hand-held shark deterrent works

THE world's first handheld electrical shark deterrent has been launched by Ocean Guardian through a new Indiegogo campaign.

Patent pending, and powered by Shark Shield Technology, the eSPEAR has been designed for diving, snorkelling and spearfishing.

Ocean Guardian chief executive, Lindsay Lyon, said the small and lightweight device was backed by 20 years of research.

He said the eSPEAR featured a trigger activated extendable baton so the user could create a powerful electrical field of up to 1m in diameter and 2.5m length to deter an unwanted shark encounter.

Ocean Guardian has launched a new hand-held shark deterrent, the eSPEAR.

"Our customers have been asking for a smaller device, so we're excited to bring this product to market enabling people to help mitigate their fear of sharks and enjoy the ocean, and help save our marine life,” Mr Lyon said.

"It's very simple to use - simply attach it to your dive belt, swimsuit or trunks and you can swim in the ocean with the comfort of knowing you have the power of Shark Shield Technology at your fingertips.”

The eSPEAR was launched via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to help raise funds to not only expedite the product development of the eSPEAR, but also to raise funds to deliver Ocean Guardian's vision of removing shark nets and drumlines through new technology.

Those who register via Indiegogo will receive a 45 per cent discount off the eSPEAR.

"We are seeking to raise capital in order to partner with one of Australia's leading universities to develop our gamechanging long-range shark deterrent technology,” Mr Lyon said.

"We have proven personal technology and believe that the new beach barrier technology has the capability to replace inhumane shark nets around the world whilst protecting ocean users from the risk of a shark attack.”

The eSPEAR is available in five colours - aquamarine, carbon black, electric yellow, pewter grey and ocean blue - for $299.

The Indiegogo 45 per cent discount campaign will run from the February 5 until March 15.