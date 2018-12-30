Powerful pair win the bowls at Ballina

Ryan Bester and Sean Baker won the Summerland Pairs at the Cherry Street Bowling Club, Ballina on Saturday.

Ryan Bester and Sean Baker won the Summerland Pairs at the Cherry Street Bowling Club, Ballina on Saturday. Mitchell Craig

BIG name bowlers Sean Baker and Ryan Bester beat Beenleigh brothers Dean and Dale McWhinney 15-5 in the Summerland Pairs final at Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

They went through the tournament undefeated with Baker winning the $12,000 event for the second time since 2011.

He was an Australian representative at the time and won it with David Wilcocks.

Baker and Bester played together for the first time at Ballina after many singles battles over the years including the Australian Open final in June, which Bester won.

"I hadn't made it back since (2011) and I usually like to have this time of year off but you don't say no to Ryan Bester,” Baker said.

"It was nice to be able to cheer him on and not have to curse him under my breath when he nails a shot.

"It was an absolute pleasure and he's not only a great player but a fantastic bloke, too.

"We're fairly well known in Queensland and we had a bit of a target on our back but I thought we played particularly well this weekend.”

They swept all before them on Saturday, beating Ian Law and Gary Pearson 18-11 in a quarter-final then Doug Kleinhams and Max Jaffrey 15-9 in their semi-final.

The pair split the $3200 in prizemoney and have also taken 54 Bowls Australia ranking points.

Bester, a Canadian international and Commonwealth Games silver medallist, is putting aside his money from tournaments to buy a property on the Gold Coast in the next few years.

He will be back for the singles next week which he previously won in 2015 while Baker will struggle to get back from Queensland Premier League commitments.

In other games, the McWhinney brothers knocked out Ballina bowler Alf Boston and Rick Barnes 14-11 in their quarter-final.

They went on to beat Byron Bay's Gavin McPhail and Lismore Heights bowler Rex Foster 20-12 in the other semi-final.

Both brothers have represented Queensland and were no strangers to Baker and Bester.

They were up 3-0 early in the final before Bester took control and the game finished after 12 ends.

"They were a very good combo, the top bowler from Canada and one of our best in Australia, so we're not too upset,” Dean McWhinney said.

"There aren't too many brother pairings around but we get on all right and play a fair bit together.

"Our club had a fire that did a fair bit of damage last year; they've bounced back and supported us really well.”