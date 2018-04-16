Menu
The Byron to Lismore commuter bus now comes with free wifi. Karin von Behrens
Powerful 'nighthawk' wi-fi now available on the bus

16th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

SCHOOL holidays have arrived and for many parents trying to keep the kids entertained can be challenging.

Introducing wifi... on a bus.

The trial of Blanch's new commuter bus between Byron Bay and Lismore is set to continue until June 4 and it has just been made even better with the addition of wifi, courtesy of Telstra, and free newspapers courtesy of The Northern Star.

The area general manager of Telstra Michael Marom said: "We've enabled the bus with our latest wifi hotspot device which is called the Telstra nighthawk. It's the most powerful device on the market.”

"Assuming there is a mobile signal, the wifi will give you the best connectivity available. The connectivity is through Telstra's network.

"We aim to give all passengers, regardless of which provider they use, a great experience.”

The 640X service does a loop, leaving Byron Bay at 7.20am and travelling through Lennox and Ballina before heading via Goonellabah to Spinks Park in Lismore and Southern Cross University.

At SCU it changes it's name to the 641X and returns to Byron via Bex Hill, Clunes and Bangalow.

The loop is then repeated in the opposite direction in the afternoon leaving Byron at 3.55pm.

The service was a Social Futures initiative as part of the Lismore Sustainable Transport Group.

This was based on community demand and local commuting data. The proposal was championed by Lismore MP Thomas George and a six month trial for a service between Byron Bay and Lismore was funded with Blanch's Bus Company providing the service.

At this stage the trial is due to end on June 4.

Transport NSW will then decide whether the service will continue based on its usage.

It is now brightly "wrapped” in The Northern Star masthead so that it stands out from the other services.

"You won't miss it, put it that way,” joked an employee from Blanch's.

