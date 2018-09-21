Are you the mystery $30m Powerball winner?

TASMANIAN Powerball players have been urged to check their numbers this morning with one lucky punter set to walk away with a whopping $30 million dollar jackpot.

The state's newest multi-millionaire was the only division one winning entry in Powerball draw 1166 yesterday.

Tatts spokeswoman Bronnie Spencer said the prize is still unclaimed.

"There are $30 million reasons why all Tasmanian Powerball players who had an entry in last night's draw should check their ticket this morning," she said.

"Imagine how your plans for the weekend would change. Instead of doing the same old thing you could be planning how your life will change once you see your bank balance balloon by that many zeros." she.

The identity of the unregistered winner remains a mystery.

"If you discover you're holding the division one winning entry, hold on tight to that ticket

and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process," Ms Spencer said.

Powerball will release the region the winning ticket was sold at 11am to allow time for the winner to come forward in private.