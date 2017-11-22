Menu
Power work to close Lismore CBD to traffic

Essential power work will be undertaken in the Lismore CBD.
THE Lismore CBD will be closed this Sunday for essential power work to be completed.

Essential Energy crews will undertake upgrade work in the CBD area of Lismore, which involves the installation of new fibreglass cross arms and general maintenance of other assets in the vicinity.

To allow crews to safely complete the work a six hour planned power outage will take place from 2pm to 8pm Sunday November 26, weather permitting.

Due to the nature and timing of the interruption, the work site will require road closures and traffic control to assist crews to safely complete the maintenance. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if you can.

People are advised they will need to park outside the main block on Sunday.

Detours will be in place and work is expected to only take one day to complete, with power to be restored by nightfall.

Essential Energy encourage customers to have a contingency plan and employ this plan when power supplies are impacted, either for planned work or as a result of faults and emergencies.

They said if you have any medical equipment that requires electricity to operate, alternative arrangements for the duration of the planned power outage should be made for your own safety and wellbeing.

They apologised for any inconvenience and thanked the public for their patience and understanding over the course of this network improvement project.

Contact Essential Energy on 13 20 80.

Topics:  electricity maintenance lismore cbd northern rivers business power poles

