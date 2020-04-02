Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has attempted to evade police on a ride-on lawnmower after breaking into a power tools shop north of Brisbane overnight.
A man has attempted to evade police on a ride-on lawnmower after breaking into a power tools shop north of Brisbane overnight.
Crime

Power tool pirate on loose after ride-on mower escape

by Nathan Edwards
2nd Apr 2020 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has escape the scene of a tool shop break-in on a stolen ride-on lawnmower.

Police responded to reports of a break-and-enter at the STHIL Garden Shed Shop on Morayfield Rd at Morayfield overnight, where they found the business' front fence partially damaged and a ride-on lawn mower missing from the property.

Police believe the thief left the scene on the lawn mower. It was found abandoned nearby sometime later.

Police are searching for the power tool pirate and are urging anyone with information to contact 131 444.

Originally published as Power tool pirate on loose after ride-on mower escape

More Stories

break-in breaking and entering crime editors picks lawn mower power tools theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RIPPED OFF: ‘No reason why petrol should not be $1 a litre’

        premium_icon RIPPED OFF: ‘No reason why petrol should not be $1 a litre’

        News PETROL prices on the Northern Rivers are still high, prompting action from the NRMA and our local MP.

        Rubbish ‘hero’ behind bars, claims he has coronavirus

        premium_icon Rubbish ‘hero’ behind bars, claims he has coronavirus

        News “Don’t come near me, I have coronavirus”.

        Man accused of encouraging dog attack

        premium_icon Man accused of encouraging dog attack

        Crime He has been granted bail and must live with his mother

        Hearing rescheduled for officer accused of teen assault

        premium_icon Hearing rescheduled for officer accused of teen assault

        Crime THE Senior Constable is expected to defend the charge over four days.