Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Essential Energy worker connects up the new power line after a truck brought down the line near Grafton Public School on Tuesday morning.
An Essential Energy worker connects up the new power line after a truck brought down the line near Grafton Public School on Tuesday morning. Tim Howard
News

Power to return to Rappville

11th Oct 2019 9:05 AM

Essential Energy crews have moved into the Rappville area to start rebuilding the network following the extensive damage caused by the fire on Tuesday.

Over 250 power poles and associated infrastructure has been destroyed which will be rebuilt over the coming days.

The response effort is significant and ongoing with Essential Energy crews from across the North Coast deployed to the impacted area to assist local teams. Helicopters are also in the air, continuing to patrol the network and check for any damage outside of the affected area so as work can be prioritised effectively.

305 customers are without power. It is hoped some areas will have the power back on over the weekend.

People are encouraged to make alternative arrangements for the safe storage of refrigerated items and any medical equipment that requires electricity to operate for their safety and wellbeing.

Essential Energy is working with emergency services where necessary to ensure the safety of the public and the continuity.

Customers can call Essential Energy on 13 20 80 for further information.

More Stories

bushfires essential energy power interruption rappville
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Bodies found in burnt out house

    DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Bodies found in burnt out house

    Breaking POLICE have located human remains at a home destroyed in the 'Long Gully Road' bushfire in Northern New South Wales.

    'DECIMATED': Fire wipes out significant koala colonies

    premium_icon 'DECIMATED': Fire wipes out significant koala colonies

    Environment WARNING: Graphic image as fire sweeps through koala populations

    Seniors' housing expansion at Ballina approved after appeal

    premium_icon Seniors' housing expansion at Ballina approved after appeal

    Council News 18-month application, legal process cost developer $1.5 million

    Service NSW to arrive in Tenterfield

    premium_icon Service NSW to arrive in Tenterfield

    Rural Service NSW to arrive in Tenterfield