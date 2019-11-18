Power restoration efforts continue in fire affected areas

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge: Advice, out of control.

The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

A state of emergency and total fire ban is still in place.

Mt Nardi fire: Advice, remains out of control, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal.

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control.

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control.

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border

Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way.

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

SEVENTY-five per cent of power poles destroyed in fires still burning across the north coast have been replaced, according to Essential Energy.

The total number of power poles replaced is 415 of the 565 identified as destroyed in last week's bushfires.

Once given the all-clear by the RFS, and conditions assessed as safe, more than 300 Essential Energy workers worked through difficult conditions yesterday to restore power.

"These challenges are slowing restoration to many areas of our network, as access is still too unsafe for our teams with many areas still off limits due to active fires. At 6pm today Sunday 17 November, we have around 1,133 customers off in fire affected areas," Essential Energy's Acting GM Network and Customer Services, Brendon Neyland said.

Severe fire conditions on Myall Creek road at Bora Ridge. Marc Stapelberg

Working in locations from Ewingsdale in the north to Taree in the south, the teams have completed repairs to a significant part of the network.

"Our focus is on steady, safe work and we've managed to get a lot of power restored this weekend, with our team remaining injury-free. The safety of our people on our worksites and the surrounding homes and businesses remains our main priority," he said.

The efforts of the teams on the ground have been supported by Essential Energy's in-house Fleet Management team, which allows the crews to perform significant maintenance work on the ground resulting in a quicker response as 140 Essential Energy trucks and light vehicles are repaired and prepared overnight ready for the next day's operations.

Operations have also progressed with the conditions improving in some areas.

"With RFS clearance we've put our drones up in action to survey the work required, using helicopters to provide air assessment and we also have excavators in operation to assist teams to access challenging sites and replace poles safely," Mr Neyland said.

Essential Energy's website www.essentialenergy.com.au will have outages and estimated time to restore, where crews have been able to access the network to provide an estimation, and the Essential Energy Facebook page is also providing further updates.

Essential Energy reminds people to stay more than 8 metres away from fallen powerlines and report them on 13 20 80.