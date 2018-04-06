Power pole fire leaves 1300 people without electricity

Electricity is out around Bangalow after a power pole caught fire.

Electricity is out around Bangalow after a power pole caught fire.

UPDATE, 3.45pm: MORE than 200 people are still affected by a power outage in Bangalow this afternoon.

Crews are still on scene working to get everyone's electricity restored.



Original story: ABOUT 1300 Essential Energy customers around Bangalow are without power this afternoon.

According to reports from residents, a power pole caught on fire.

One person said the power cut out after they heard some "weird pulses".

Electricity is out around Bangalow after a power pole caught fire.

The power pole apparently "burst into flames" on Rifle Range Rd adjacent to Keith St, Bangalow.

Essential Energy's website says crews are currently investigating the outage.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews were also called to the scene.

About 1300 people are without power around Bangalow. Essential Energy

A total of 1353 customers are affected.

The outage started around 3pm and at this stage it is not known when the power will be back on.

More to come.