Unplanned power outages to more than 700 homes in surrounding Lismore and Kyogle areas.

ESSENTIAL Energy crews are investigating a power outage affecting 703 of their customers.

The outage occurred at around 9am this morning and affects the areas in and around:

Nimbin

The Channon

Lismore

Kyogle

Coffee Camp

Stony Chute

Tuntable Creek

Koonorigan

There is currently no estimated time when the power will be back on.