There are power outages reported across the region. Picture: Josie Hayden

There are power outages reported across the region. Picture: Josie Hayden

ESSENTIAL Energy is reporting a power outage in The Channon and Nimbin areas impacting more than 700 customers.

The outage occurred at about 2.15pm, the cause is yet unknown.

The energy provider said a power supply issue has been reported and crews are on the way to assess the cause.

Up to 729 customers are impacted by the outage.