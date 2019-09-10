Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An expected power outage has wiped out electricity in selected areas.
An expected power outage has wiped out electricity in selected areas. Donna Jones
News

POWER OUTAGE: 322 homes without electricity

JASMINE BURKE
by
10th Sep 2019 2:40 PM

ESSENTIAL Energy crews are investigating a power outage affecting 322 of their customers in West Ballina and Federal and Repentance Creek areas.

The outage occurred at around 11.30am today for 147 Federal and Repentance Creek properties and affects properties in areas including Federal Dr, Charltons Rd, Kings Rd, Risleys Hill Rd, Bates Rd, Rosewood Rd, Repententance Creek Rd and Mafeking Rd.

The power is estimated to come back on at 4pm today for these locations.

Another unplanned outage for West Ballina occurred at 2pm today and is affecting 175 homes. There is no estimated time listed online for when the power will be back.

essential energy power outage
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    EVACUATED: Offenders moved from Corrective Services property

    premium_icon EVACUATED: Offenders moved from Corrective Services property

    News THE Tabulam property is home to a court-ordered diversionary program for adult male offenders.

    Murder accused appears briefly in court ahead of trial

    premium_icon Murder accused appears briefly in court ahead of trial

    Crime Defence barrister asks for more time to convene with client

    'F--king scary': Drake man in shock after devastating fire

    premium_icon 'F--king scary': Drake man in shock after devastating fire

    News The impact of the bushfire is hitting home for locals

    4 SEASONS IN ONE DAY: What the weird weather is doing

    premium_icon 4 SEASONS IN ONE DAY: What the weird weather is doing

    Weather Spring is bringing some "topsy turvy” weather: BoM