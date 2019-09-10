POWER OUTAGE: 322 homes without electricity

An expected power outage has wiped out electricity in selected areas.

An expected power outage has wiped out electricity in selected areas. Donna Jones

ESSENTIAL Energy crews are investigating a power outage affecting 322 of their customers in West Ballina and Federal and Repentance Creek areas.

The outage occurred at around 11.30am today for 147 Federal and Repentance Creek properties and affects properties in areas including Federal Dr, Charltons Rd, Kings Rd, Risleys Hill Rd, Bates Rd, Rosewood Rd, Repententance Creek Rd and Mafeking Rd.

The power is estimated to come back on at 4pm today for these locations.

Another unplanned outage for West Ballina occurred at 2pm today and is affecting 175 homes. There is no estimated time listed online for when the power will be back.