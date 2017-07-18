24°
Power in hands of consumer when dining out

18th Jul 2017 2:00 PM

THE NSW Food Authority's 'Name and Shame' register has reached over 11 million views online after nine years of operation.

Since July 2008 when the register was established, Minister Primary Industries Niall Blair said, more than 7,000 food retail businesses have appeared on the register.

"It's the list consumers can't get enough of, but the one no business wants to be on," Mr Blair said.

"I am pleased to say the vast majority of food businesses in NSW do the right thing - however those which don't face the significant sanction of featuring on the well-read register.

"This puts the power in the hands of the consumer and gives them confidence and certainty when choosing where to dine.

"Just as consumers are becoming increasingly interested in the provenance of their food, they are also demanding to know that this food is being safely prepared and served."

At its peak in 2009/10, 3.4% of food businesses were placed on the register however that figure has fallen to just 1.6% in the past financial year.

Mr Blair said the biggest success of the register is that there are very few repeat offenders.

"It serves as an excellent deterrent because once a food business has made the shame file, they certainly don't want to appear again," Mr Blair said.

Complementing the register is the 'Scores on Doors' program, which highlights those businesses doing the right thing by displaying their food safety rating.

"The people of this state are protected by the most robust food regulations in the nation," Mr Blair said.

"The increased transparency from paddock to plate is great news for our farmers and local food producers who offer fresh, competitively priced products, safely grown.

"I want to acknowledge the role local councils play in inspecting, educating and informing food retail businesses and for their ongoing efforts in improving food safety in NSW."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers lifestyle nsw food authority

