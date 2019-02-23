Power down as outages continue

STAY SAFE: Essential Energy crews are repairing damage to powerlines caused by winds coming from Cyclone Oma and ask everyone to stay clear of downed lines.

STAY SAFE: Essential Energy crews are repairing damage to powerlines caused by winds coming from Cyclone Oma and ask everyone to stay clear of downed lines. Contributed

IF YOU come across any downed or damaged power lines stay well clear and call the energy company.

This is the message from Essential Energy who want residents and visitors to stay safe as gale force winds from Cyclone Oma continue to blow through the region.

Essential Energy's community relations manager for the Northern Region, Raylene Myers, said personal safety is critical.

"Anyone who sees a damaged or downed power line or electrical asset should stay at least eight metres way,” she said.

"Please stay well clear and call 1320 80.”

Ms Meyers said the energy company currently has all available crews investigating outages in the region.

She said crews are responding to outages caused by vegetation blown onto lines.

As the article went to print, according to the Essential Energy outage web-page, in the area between Lower Bottle Creek, Mallanganee and Mummulgum, there are currently 48 properties without power, with 12 in Suffolk Park and 18 north-east of Uki.