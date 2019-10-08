Power couple takes top prize

Jared Neal on his way to winning the open nine foot division at the Evans Head Malibu Classic on Monday.

Jared Neal on his way to winning the open nine foot division at the Evans Head Malibu Classic on Monday. Ricky Forsyth

FORMER Australian champion Jared Neal won the 29th annual Evans Head Malibu Classic for a third time on Monday.

Neal won it in 2011 and 2013 before returning last year after some time away from the event.

He had to overcome Lennox Head surfer and 2017 champion Scott Channon as the pair went neck-and-neck in the final.

It was a double celebration for Neal with his girlfriend Tory Gilkerson winning the open women's division.

Gilkerson, originally from California in the US, won the World Championship Tour longboard title in 2016 and was the 2018 ISA world champion.

"Scott (Channon) is one of our better local surfers from Lennox Head and Jared Neal is on the world circuit,” event organiser Ross Cribb said.

"Tory is Jared's partner so that's why both of them were here together.”

About 120 surfers competed this year with organisers adding an over-70s division.

Defending open champion Matt Hall had to settle for a win in the over-30s division where he pipped Channon.

"We're pretty happy to have 10 old boys in the over-70s division; we might get a few more next year when we hit 30 (years),” Cribb said.

"We get consistent numbers every year and we'll start planning some bigger things for our 30th next year.”

OTHER WINNERS

Ricky Forsyth (over-40s)

Reid Johnson ( over-40s loggers)

Cliff Long (over-50s)

Ross Cribb (over-55s)

Mike Porter (over-60s)

Eric Walker (over-65s)

Nev Smith (over-70s)

Jared Neal (loggers)

Riley Thomson (junior boys)

Tilda Thomson (junior girls)

Dave Coburn (old mal)

Glean Deas (8-foot)

Manda Godfrey (over-40s)