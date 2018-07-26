POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

The Lennox Head Trojans are having a superhero day this weekend.

SPIDERMAN, Wonder Woman, Thor, Batman and Superman could all be making special appearances at Lennox Head this weekend.

The Lennox Head Trojans are hosting a Superhero Day on Saturday as part of a fundraiser for Our Kids.

It will be a great day for the kids (and big kids) to dress up as their favourite superhero.

The event kicks off at 2pm at Williams Reserve, and a superhero parade will take place at 3pm before the main game kick-off.

There will be jumping castles, face painting, balloons and fire trucks.

The "Superhero of the Day" will be announced during half time. At the end of the game, there will be a special fundraising auction of the Trojan/Green Lantern playing jersey.

Our Kids fundraising coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said having a superhero day was a "fantastic idea" from the Trojans.

"What a great way to bring families together, enjoy the game and let our kids be heroes," she said.

"Our Kids raises funds and awareness to help children stay local when needing medical care.

"The funds raised purchases paediatric equipment for our local hospital throughout the region from Grafton to Tweed.

"Since 2001 over $1.4 million worth of equipment has been purchased by Our Kids to help our kids stay local when needing medical care."