POW awarded Commendation of Gallantry 78 years after escape

Curator of the Ballina RSL Museum, Bill Thompson, with the medals of former prisoner of war Pte James ODea which were donated to the museum by his family. Private ODea has posthumously been awarded a Commendation of Gallantry for his escape from Changi jail in Singapore, which will be accepted by the museum.

IN MARCH 1942, Australian soldier Private James O’Dea escaped from the infamous Changi prisoner of war camp within a month of the fall of Singapore to the Japanese.

He and the four other escapees were captured the day after and executed by the Japanese.

Seventy-eight years later, Pte O’Dea has been awarded a posthumous Commendation of Gallantry, and the decoration will be put on display in the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch Museum within the Ballina RSL Club.

Curator of the museum, Bill Thompson, said Pte O’Dea’s other medals had been donated by family members to the museum more than 15 years ago.

He said the museum was privileged to display medals from former service people.

But he said there were no records held by the museum of the family for Pte O’Dea.

He said it was likely those family members instigated the process for the Commendation of Gallantry to be awarded, but it was somewhat of a mystery.

Ted Walsh, the treasurer and a Trustee of the sub-branch, received a letter from the Governor-General’s office in July last year alerting the sub-branch that the commendation had been awarded.

However, the letter to Mr Walsh was marked “confidential” so it wasn’t opened until he returned from an extended holiday, and that was the first the sub-branch museum learnt of the decoration.

This month, the sub-branch received a letter from the Governor of NSW, Her Excellency Margaret Beazley AC QC, announcing the commendation had now been gazetted by the Commonwealth of Australia.

“The Commendation for Gallantry is awarded to members of the Australian Defence Force for acts of gallantry in action considered worthy of recognition,” she wrote.

“I am indeed pleased that Private O'Dea's bravery and courage as an Australian prisoner of war at the hands of the Imperial Japanese Army has been honoured in this way.”

The citation for the commendation says that Pte O’Dea was a member of the 2/20th Australian Infantry Battalion, which was part of the 8th Division, who became a prisoner of war after the Allies surrendered Singapore to the Japanese on February 15, 1942.

Pte O’Dea and four others escaped from Changi jail on or around March 16, 1942, and stole a boat.

However, they were captured on the Malay side of the Johor Strait and were executed on March 17, 1942.

Pte O’Dea was aged 29.

The Australian War Memorial website has little information about Pte James O’Dea.

The Northern Star would like to hear from any surviving family of Pte O’Dea. Email news@northernstar.com.au or phone 6620 0500.