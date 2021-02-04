Pottsville to host fastest triathletes in elite event

The Tweed Coast will play host to a sold out world qualifier for the annual World Triathlon Series next month.

The popular Tweed Enduro will be held in Pottsville on March 6, and will feature the International Triathlon Union Age Group World Qualifier for both the Long Course Triathlon distance and the Aquabike

The world's fastest triathletes travel to the region to compete head-to-head for a chance to be crowned world champion.

Athletes at the Tweed Enduro will be looking to prepare before the World Championships come to Townsville in 2022.

Event Manager Kevin Pready said the Pottsville Beach course was well equipped to handle the level of competition which comes with an ITU World Qualifier.

"Our athletes love coming to Pottsville Beach, with the location consistently rated the top reason athletes return each year," he said.

"Over the six year history of the event the community has been fantastic in its support, and we have seen great growth in participation in recent years."

The Long Course Triathlon will start in Mooball Creek with a 1.9km swim.

A 90km cycle leg then starts near the Pottsville South Tweed Holiday Park and heads along Tweed Coast Road towards Wooyung and the wooden railway bridge.

The final leg is a half marathon 21.1km run, which follows Overall Drive and the creek bank.

The Aquabike event includes the 1.9km swim and 90km ride, skipping the run.

As a not-for-profit event, the Tweed Enduro raises funds for a number of local community groups including the Pottsville Croquet Club, Pottsville Cricket Club and the Pottsville and District Men's Shed.

Over $12,000 was raised in 2020 for the various groups, with organisers aiming for the same in 2021.

Mr Pready said that plans are already well underway to ensure the Tweed Enduro is a COVID-safe event.

"Our team has also been working with State, National, and International sporting bodies to ensure we are the most up-to-date on mass participation and triathlon hygiene and COVID safe practices," he said.

"We know the local community has been impacted over the last twelve months due to COVID, and we are proud to showcase the region to new and returning visitors with a COVID-safe event."

For more information or to enter, visit www.tweedenduro.org.