Potter saves the day for Soilers

A RETURNING Greg Potter top-scored for Alstonville to help his side to a competitive total of 257 against Lennox Head in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.

The 45-year-old came to the crease with Alstonville struggling at 6-99 despite top-order batsman Steve Mison scoring a second straight half century at Hill Park, Wollongbar.

Potter scored 74 runs in a 136-run partnership in the middle order with all-rounder Terry Murphy.

Potter has made a habit of scoring runs at crucial times, most notably a match-winning innings of 96 not out when Alstonville broke a 15-year premiership drought in 2016-2017.

He has rarely been sighted in the top grade since but could be vital in a resurgent Alstonville team clawing its way back from a bottom-placed finish last season.

Murphy has also been in great form since returning from a short stint at Lennox Head and reminded the Pirates they’re missing out on when he finished with 71 runs.

He could prove to be the key man with the ball next week having already taken 18 wickets this season. Lennox Head were 0-3 at stumps.

Veteran swing bowler Todd Fisher is another player in top form taking 5-78 on Saturday while a returning Adam Armistead took three wickets.

In other games, Tintenbar-East Ballina produced a better batting performance scoring 224 runs against competition leaders Pottsville at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville on Saturday.

Opening batsman Abe Crawford set the tone early scoring 65 in a second-wicket partnership with captain Nathan Hoey (45).

They combined for 95 runs before the wheels started to come off at 5-182 after top-order batsman Mick Warburton was dismissed.

South African import Mika Ekstrom turned up the heat with his fast bowling and ripped through the batting card.

He took seven straight wickets and finished the innings with 8-46 from his 16 overs.

Ekstrom has already taken 27 wickets this season and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition ahead of Fisher and Alstonville’s Steve Robb who have both taken 21 wickets.

Pottsville are well placed at 0-35 in reply with captain Jayden Hoare 29 not out.

And Lismore Workers claimed first innings points against Murwillumbah at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah

Workers won the toss and sent Murwillumbah into bat, bowling them out for 162 after 47 overs.

Quick runs saw Workers finish 4-163 at stumps.

There was no play between the Casino RSM Cavaliers and Cudgen due to smoke from surrounding bushfires.