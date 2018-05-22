Potholes and roads: Council reveals its 10-year plan

Have your say on how Byron Shire Council manages your roads, bridges, footpaths, drains and culverts and go in the draw to WIN a $500 voucher.

BYRON Shire Council is calling on residents to have their say on how they should manage their roads, bridges, footpaths, drains and culverts.

Residents who complete the survey will go in the draw to win a $500 voucher.

The council says its Transport Asset Management Plan is one of its most important guiding documents, and it is currently on public exhibition.

The plan covers 508km of sealed roads, 96km of unsealed roads, 89km in footpaths, 33 bridges, parks, stormwater infrastructure and much more.

Director of infrastructure services, Phil Holloway, said the plan looked in detail at how the council planned to manage them over the next decade.

"People who are interested in why we repair potholes instead of rebuilding roads and how we decide on the priorities should be interested in this document,” he said.

"This plan looks at the current condition of transport infrastructure such as roads, the costs associated with maintaining them into the future, and the challenges Council faces in providing these services.”

"Fixing the roads is a priority for us but it takes time.

"This year we have allocated $16.83 million for capital works excluding the bypass, and $6.47 million for maintenance for transport and stormwater - subject to council approval for the 2018/19 budget - so you can see that we invest heavily in and take the management of our roads and other assets very seriously.”

Council's assets have a replacement value of $364 million for transport and $64 million for stormwater, as at June 30, 2017:

Sealed Roads $229,941,000

Traffic Control Devices $59,748,000

Kerb and Gutter $23,973,000

Bridges $23,909,000

Road Barriers and Retaining Walls $10,424,000

Footpaths $8,627,000

Unsealed Roads $3,911,000

Car Parks $3,306,000

Other-Parking meters/car park lighting $238,000

"Transport assets are critical to the functioning of our lives because they provide access to a diverse range of services and facilities with everything from roads, bridges, pipe culverts, footpaths, car parks and more,” Mr Holloway explained.

"Good management of these assets is essential so that we can provide safe, reliable services to meet the needs of our community now, and into the future.”

"Council's Transport Asset Management plan sets out directions, actions and goals to help us keep on track over the next decade - and this is what we are now inviting the community to comment on.”

The 10 year Transport Asset Management Plan is a requirement of the NSW Local Government Integrated Planning & Reporting Framework and links to Council's Resourcing Strategy, Delivery Plan, and Operational Plan.

Council's Draft Transport Asset Management Plan (2018 - 2028) is now on public exhibition until June 15.

Council is also inviting residents to complete a 'Levels of Service' survey that will help to inform the Transport Asset Management Plan.

https://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/Home/Tabs/Public-Notices/Public-Exhibition-Draft-Transport-Asset-Management-Plan-2018-2028