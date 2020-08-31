’Potentially toxic’: Council issues alerts about water

AM AMBER alert has been issued for blue-green algae in the Clarence River at Tabulam.

Kyogle Council has also issued a green alert for the potentially toxic cyanobacteria planktothrix for downstream of Toonumbar Dam.

There are no alerts for the dam itself.

An amber alert means that blue-green algae may be multiplying and the water may have a green tinge and musty or organic taste and odour, the council explained on its Facebook page.

"The water should be considered unsuitable for potable use and alternative supplies or prior treatment of raw water for domestic purposes should be considered," the council said.

"The water may also be unsuitable for stock watering.

"Generally suitable for water sports, however people are advised to exercise caution in these areas, as blue-green algal concentrations can rise to red alert levels quickly under warm, calm weather conditions.

"A green alert means that blue-green algae is a naturally at low numbers.

"At these concentrations, algae would not normally be visible, however some species may affect taste and odour of water even at low numbers and does not pose any problems for

recreational, stock or household use."

For more information go to www.waternsw.com.au/algae or call NSW algae hotline 1800 999 457.