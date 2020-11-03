Menu
A development site at Goonellabah is up for sale.
Potential for 200 residential lots, over 55s resort at G’bah

Rebecca Lollback
2nd Nov 2020 11:00 PM
A SITE that comprises almost 40 hectares of vacant land in Goonellabah is on the market, with a price tag of $6.25 million.

The land, on Invercauld Rd, is 39.5 hectares in size and about 70 per cent of it is flat.

According to the listing, the site is zoned R1 general residential.

"Potential lot yields of between 175-200 residential lots including medium density sites (subject to council DA approval)," the listing states.

"Potential for over 55s residential development would also have possibilities, also subject to council DA approval.

"Other desirable benefits of the property include long creek frontage with a beautiful waterfall and swimming hole, clear rural outlook and adjoins other rural holdings.

"Improvements include a substantial five bedroom executive residence built over three levels including semi-formal living areas, three bathrooms, high ceilings and open fireplace.

"Living areas flow to open verandas and outside entertaining areas.

"The property is ideally suited to a staged development and has good access from existing Invercauld Road and adjoining development."

For more information, phone listing agent Chris Hayward on 0416005700.

goonellabah lismore city council northern rivers development
