Ballina's Robby Miles heading towards Ben Webber at full pace during the Ballina v Byron Bay NRRRL Grand final. September 14, 2014. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Northern Star.
News

POSTPONED: Weekend return to footy will not go ahead

Cathy Adams
17th Jul 2020 4:20 PM
THE first round of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League, due to be played this weekend, has been postponed due to new COVID-19 restrictions.

A post on its Facebook page says: "On advice from NSW Health and NSWRL, NRRRL Board have made a decision to postpone the 2020 competition for one week".

The post said new restrictions meant limitations were again in place as to who can attend games - allowing only essential personnel (players, trainers, coaches referees), and no spectators to games.

"We believe it is in the best interest of the Group to postpone for one week rather than cancel altogether at this stage. These restrictions are in place for this weekend only and will be revisited early next week as to what the future for the comp may be based on further advice being released by the authorities.

"We understand the frustrations that this can and will cause, but we ask that everybody stays positive at this stage to resume back to some form of normality on July 26.

"The competition will stay as a 10 week comp, reducing the finals series to a top 4 (run over three weekends) and then the comp still finishing as planned on the October 18.

"We thank each and everyone for all the hard work that has been going into getting this comp off the ground to date and we are staying positive that it's just a bump in the road for us to manage as we have all done so well up to this point."

They urged everyone to "Stay safe (Stay out of hot spots)".

northern rivers sport nrrrl
Lismore Northern Star

