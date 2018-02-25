Postponed: weather claimed another event

Reece Smith, Ernie Angelosanto and Shayne Smith competed for the top of the leaderboard Jodie's Inspiration Golf Day in 2017.

Reece Smith, Ernie Angelosanto and Shayne Smith competed for the top of the leaderboard Jodie's Inspiration Golf Day in 2017. Cathryn McLauchlan

THE weather claimed another event on the weekend, as organisers of Jodie's Inspiration Golf Day were forced to postpone their annual fundraising event.

Chairman Jesse Smith said due to the course conditions deteriorating and unpredictable weather forecast the organising committee, in consultation with the Lismore Worker's Golf Club, decided to postpone until Sunday March 11.

"This is a regrettable outcome but one we have arrived at after careful consideration and consultation with the Club," Mr Smith said.

"We hope that the sun will shine brightly on us in two weeks when we take to the course to raise money for those in our community afflicted by cancer."

A new sign on sheet will be made available at the Golf Club this week for players who wish to participate on the new date.