Posties win parking battle against cafe patrons
Parking changes have been made in Lennox Head’s main street in an effort to address a “serious safety concern” near the post office.
Late last year Ballina Shire Council’s traffic committee heard concerns from the village’s postmaster, who wrote a letter complaining that a cafe patron had been repeatedly parking in the main zone area and obstructing deliveries.
The postmaster made an “urgent request” for the parking zone to be changed to a loading zone, saying that a woman had been taking advantage of the quarter-hour parking to “make a point of parking there and going to a cafe”.
The woman had been asked to move on, but refused and threatened to contact police.
Tensions escalated over time and, in one incident, there was a confrontation which led to the woman jumping out in front of a passing police car.
At the December traffic committee meeting, Ballina Shire Council voted to change the parking restrictions from a quarter-hour parking zone to a loading zone.
Two parking spaces immediately north of the proposed loading zone in Ballina Street will be changed to quarter-hour parking.