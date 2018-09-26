Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Australia Post plans to trial the electric delivery vehicle across Australia.
ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Australia Post plans to trial the electric delivery vehicle across Australia. Photo: Peter Casamento
News

Postie bikes get possible upgrade

Glen Porteous
by
26th Sep 2018 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:33 PM

GOING green and delivering more parcels could see the postie bike upgrade to a more environmentally-friendly alternative for Gladstone postal delivery workers.

Across the country, Australia Post has been rolling out electric-assisted bikes and electric delivery vehicles, replacing the traditional Honda Super Cub motorcycle.

An Australia Post spokesman said they were progressively introducing electric vehicles into the fleet across the country and would keep the community fully informed of any changes to postal rounds.

Group executive Safety, Wellbeing and Safety Management Peter Bass said it was replacing motorcycles on appropriate rounds with the electric assisted vehicles which were safer modes of transport.

Related Items

australia post editors picks environmentally friendly postie postie bikes
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mercedes in police chase 'narrowly missed' mum, son

    Mercedes in police chase 'narrowly missed' mum, son

    News THE woman said the driver “screamed through” some of the town’s busiest streets and said it was “surprising” no one was hurt.

    Supercells to bring large hail, heavy rain, damaging winds

    Supercells to bring large hail, heavy rain, damaging winds

    Weather A severe thunderstorm warning is in place

    • 26th Sep 2018 2:50 PM
    UPDATE: Man charged after hit-and-run near Lismore

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man charged after hit-and-run near Lismore

    News Driver, 35, arrested after he allegedly hit a woman near Lismore

    Local Partners