Kyogle Lions Club member John Shirley is presented an award by State Lismore MP Thomas George. Photo Contributed
News

Posthumous award for longest-serving Lions Club member

10th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
JOHN Shirley will receive an Order of Australia Medal posthumously for his service to the Kyogle community.

He died in December last year and his daughters, Liz Berry, Jan Foster and Trish Lorger will accept the medal on his behalf.

"We're so excited but sad Dad isn't here to get the award,” Ms Berry said. "He would be chuffed.”

While the daughters live in Sydney, Mr Shirley lived in his own home in Kyogle until he was 93 years old.

"He was the longest serving member of the Lions Club in Australia, and possibly the world,” Ms Berry said of his membership from 1952 to 2018 .

Mr Shirley was president of Kyogle Lions Club twice and was one of the group of people who raised funds to build the Lions Road from Kyogle to Queensland in 1971-1973.

His volunteer work included Meals on Wheels, office bearer of the Kyogle Bowling Club, member of the Kyogle Australia Day Committee, Masonic Lodge member and he was a Justice of the Peace.

"He was always visiting people at the hospital and was very active,” Ms Berry said until his sudden death.

