Post whatever, just don't post spoilers like me

STARS: Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1. Supplied by Foxtel. HBO

ONCE upon a time, in a time without 'the interwebs', Netflix or other apps, there were no such things as spoilers.

See, when I was a teen, we had to sit around a telly, any telly, at the time our favourite program aired. There was no streaming, and up until the arrivals of VHS or Foxtel, there was no chance to record a program to watch it later.

Back then we used to run to our mates and implore them to tell us what happened.

Yes. We begged for spoilers.

These days, spoilers can hurt people.

Like the man in Hong Kong last month who was assaulted after he told people outside a cinema how Avengers Endgame ended.

It's the same with hit TV shows: whole chunks of one of the latest Game of Thrones episodes was leaked to the fury of many fans.

Last week I posted a silly article on social media about how apparently The Simpsons portrayed a series two years ago that looked very similar to a recent episode of Game of Thrones, giving fuel to those who believe that The Simpsons have predicted the future many times.

I immediately got a number of unsavoury comments about the fact that I was spoiling said episode for to those who have not seen it yet.

I posted that link on my social media five days after the episode aired, but I was still condemned. Pitchforks and torches were raised up into the air for my sin.

It took me a while to understand.

I ended up apologising to those who commented on my post, because I was rude to them, and because people are more important than spoilers.