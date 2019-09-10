Menu
Residents can register to receive help after the bushfires. Marc Stapelberg
News

Post-fire rural fencing help to come to Northern NSW

10th Sep 2019 11:15 AM

A VOLUNTEER group that helps to rebuild rural fences after fires will set up camp in Tenterfield from next Tuesday, September 17.

The Tenterfield Shire is under a declared natural disaster circumstances, unlocking commonwealth and state-funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements in respect to the fires that have affected Tenterfield and Drake.

Along with this, BlazeAid will be at the Tenterfield Showground from next week.

Mayor Peter Petty said he was thankful the organisation would bring help to the region.

"We don't know what else can be thrown at Tenterfield and our surrounding areas but it is such a comfort to our rural folk that a wonderful organisation such as BlazeAid is available and willing to come to their aid," Mr Petty said.

Register for BlazeAid help

For help to rebuild fences which have been destroyed in the recent fires, contact base camp co-ordinator John Lillico on 0484145732 or visit him at the Tenterfield Showgrounds after Tuesday, September 17.

Volunteer to help

Contact Mr Lillico on the above number a week before arrival, then fill in a volunteer registration form at the showgrounds.

Post and Wire Program

Members of the public can support the Tenterfield Post and Wire Program by visiting blazeaid.com.au and clicking on the donations tab.

Email Debbie at admin@blazeaid.com.au to specify your donation is for the Tenterfield Post and Wire Program.

BlazeAid is not seeking material donations.

blazeaid drake fire northern rivers fires tenterfield fire tenterfield shire council
Lismore Northern Star

