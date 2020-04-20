Post extra early for Mother’s Day

THIS will be our first Mother’s Day in a coronavirus lockdown and Steve Taylor and Paul Kelly from Coraki Post Office warned customers to post early.

They have been advised by Australia Post that the delivery network is currently experiencing delays due to a number of reasons including fewer domestic flights carrying cargo and increased volume of online shopping.

Australia Post advised that in the past four weeks, for example, the volume of pharmacy-related parcels – including vitamins, medicines and hygiene goods – is 236% higher than the same time last year.

“There is a huge volume moving through the system at the moment,” Mr Taylor said.

“More people are at home and are shopping online.”

Mr Taylor said 52 shipping containers from China were held up and have now been cleared and the moving of those goods will exacerbate the load.

“Sorting centres are taking social distancing measures and using split shifts too,” he said.

With Mother’s Day on May 10 approaching it is expected that there will be additional parcels in the delivery network

Coraki Post Office advised all customers to post by Friday, April 24 to ensure your Mother’s Day gift has the best chance of reaching its destination.

“Thank you to everyone who has been so incredibly patient and understanding when asking about their parcels,” Mr Taylor said.

“No one, including ourselves and our posties, like to see delays.”

Mr Taylor said they had marks on the carpet where customers should stand when at the post office and offered hand sanitiser.

“Customers wait outside if there are too many people in the post office,” he said.

“Everyone has been patient, tolerant and understanding.”