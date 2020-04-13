Possible rate relief for inner CBD businesses

ON THE AGENDA: Lismore City Council will discuss a proposal to reduce business inner CBD rates at next week’s ordinary meeting. Photo: Kate O'Neill

ON THE AGENDA: Lismore City Council will discuss a proposal to reduce business inner CBD rates at next week’s ordinary meeting. Photo: Kate O'Neill

A PROPOSAL to dramatically reduce rates for inner CBD businesses will be on the forefront of discussions at the Lismore City Council meeting next week.

The April ordinary meeting, which will be live-streamed rather than open to the public, features a number of proposals and motions, including a rescission motion.

According to the meeting agenda, the council will discuss a potential rate reduction to “urgently stimulate the CBD and halt it’s decline and better align Business Inner CBD rates with Business Urban rates and assist in the economic stimulation of the CBD”.

The agenda states “in the absence of the $1m proposed SRV Economic Development income it is necessary to find another way to stimulate the CBD”.

The agenda’s report highlights the fact the council’s business rates, particularly those within the CBD, are “appreciably higher” than neighbouring LGA’s and to “address this imbalance”. Management have recommended the income raised from business CBD rates be reduced by 50 per cent, which equates to approximately $1 million.

If adopted, the changes will be reflected in the 2020/21 Draft Operational Plan which will go on public exhibition in May 2020.

The proposal recommends the council resolves to adopt a reduction in the Business Inner CBD rate income raised by 50 per cent, effective from July 1 2020.

Other recommendations include for the council to conduct a full review of the seven rating categories with a view to simplifying the structure to be bought to the council in the next financial year.

The proposal comes after the council called an emergency meeting on March 27, where councillors voted unanimously that ratepayers will be offered a hardship clause for anyone struggling to pay their rates during this time.

The council will also be discussing at Tuesday’s meeting:

● A rescission motion over council’s decision to rescind its decision to rezone part of land at 123 Taylor Road, Chilcotts Grass.

● A motion calling for economic stimulus packages for local governments.

● Re-establishment of Alcohol-Free Zones Lismore and Nimbin.

● Proposed service station at 1055 Bruxner Highway, Goonellabah.

● A planning proposal to permit a function centre at 163 Invercauld Road, Goonellabah.

The ordinary meeting will commence at 6pm on Tuesday, April 14. The meeting is closed to the public and will be live-streamed on the council website.