Possible human remains located west of Cunnamulla

UNCOVERED: Investigations are currently underway regarding the discover of what could potentially be human remains near the small town of Yowah. Kevin Farmer

SKELETAL remains have been located on a property near Yowah, a small town west of Cunnamulla.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson confirmed bone remains have been uncovered but said forensic testing will be required to confirm whether they are of human or animal origin.

"No word at this stage, there's been no confirmation on the identity of the remains," the spokesperson said.

Eulo Senior Constable Andrew White confirmed there has been a discovery but could not comment on the situation at this initial stage of the investigation.