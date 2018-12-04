Menu
FILE PHOTO: A bushfire in scrub in Maryborough.
Possible bedside hearing for accused arsonist

Kerri-Anne Mesner
4th Dec 2018 4:22 PM | Updated: 4:59 PM
POLICE are pushing for a bedside hearing at Rockhampton Hospital later this week for a man accused of deliberately lighting a fire off the Burnett Highway on Saturday.

Caszuo Wesley Selwyn Dennis Conlon, 27, was taken into police custody after members of the public assisted them with investigations into a fire lit at Bouldercombe about 11.30am.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven today said there was still no indication about when he will be released from hospital.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said she had been instructed to request a bedside hearing as soon as possible.

"His kidneys are failing," she said.

"He's having some treatment for it."

Ms Marsden said tests were taken on the weekend but hospital staff were still waiting for the results.

"We are unable to say how long he is going to be in hospital," she said.

"I have an application for a beside hearing on the basis police are guarding him around the clock at the hospital."

Ms Marsden said police would oppose any bail application for Conlon.

Magistrate Cameron Press asked what would happen to Conlon if he was remanded in custody after the hearing.

Ms Marsden explained he would then go into Corrective Services custody.

Mr Press then enquired if Conlon was healthy enough to give instructions to his lawyer.

Ms Marsden said police were able to talk to him on Monday about his car and other matters.

Ms Craven said she would require at least 24 hours to attend the hospital and receive instructions.

Mr Press adjourned the matters until tomorrow (Wednesday).

