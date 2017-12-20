'Possibility' of storm activity around Lismore: BoM

SEVERE thunderstorm warnings for large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

Thunderstorms are expected ahead of a cold front in north-eastern New South Wales.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Rosemary Barr, said there was a severe thunderstorm warning over the eastern slopes of the great diving range and stretching to the coast of Coffs Harbour.

"Over western parts of the northern rivers and higher grounds, we may see some thunderstorm development,” Ms Barr said.

"There are some relatively active thunderstorms here and from around Lismore and inland there is a possibility to see some storm activity.”

But she said at this stage coastal parts are expected to be relatively storm free.

"The situation will start to shift in what's causing the thunderstorms into late evening and early morning,” Ms Barr said.

"There is a possibility cells will end up drifting over the northern rivers however they are quite likely to die down before they reach the coast.”

"After midnight chance of isolated showers over parts of the Northern Rivers.”

The next warning is due to be issued by BoM at 7:15 pm.