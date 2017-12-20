Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Possibility' of storm activity around Lismore: BoM

Lightning Storm Monsoon Lightning Storm Stock Image
Lightning Storm Monsoon Lightning Storm Stock Image MaxPixel
JASMINE BURKE
by

SEVERE thunderstorm warnings for large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

Thunderstorms are expected ahead of a cold front in north-eastern New South Wales.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Rosemary Barr, said there was a severe thunderstorm warning over the eastern slopes of the great diving range and stretching to the coast of Coffs Harbour.

"Over western parts of the northern rivers and higher grounds, we may see some thunderstorm development,” Ms Barr said.

"There are some relatively active thunderstorms here and from around Lismore and inland there is a possibility to see some storm activity.”

But she said at this stage coastal parts are expected to be relatively storm free.

"The situation will start to shift in what's causing the thunderstorms into late evening and early morning,” Ms Barr said.

"There is a possibility cells will end up drifting over the northern rivers however they are quite likely to die down before they reach the coast.”

"After midnight chance of isolated showers over parts of the Northern Rivers.”

The next warning is due to be issued by BoM at 7:15 pm.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather

Lismore Northern Star
Steak house closes, new Asian fusion restaurant opens

Steak house closes, new Asian fusion restaurant opens

DINERS can expect to try traditional dishes and drinks with a "little twist”.

7 foods to keep away from pets this Christmas

Be careful to keep your pets away from toxic foods this Christmas.

We know pork crackling isn't healthy, but it can be fatal for dogs

Is this going to be our healthiest town?

One little Northern Rivers town has set itself the challenge of becoming the healthiest town in NSW.

One little Northern Rivers town has set itself a big challenge

Our best stories, best photos: YEAR IN REVIEW

The March flood was one of the biggest news stories of 2017.

The stories that shocked, inspired, made us cry and made us laugh

Local Partners