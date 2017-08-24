Possibility of rain in them thar clouds

WHILE South East Queensland looks like it could get a good soaking, North Eastern New South Wales holds its breath for any drops that may come our way.

The news is looking better than it has for a while.

Thursday

There is the medium (50%) chance of showers in the north and slight (30%) chance elsewhere. Winds will be west to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h tending east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then tending southerly 15 to 25 km/h in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Friday

There is still the slight (30%) chance of a shower, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. Winds will be southerly 25 to 40 km/h decreasing to 20 to 30 km/h in the evening. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 7 and 11 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.

Saturday

Again a slight (20%) chance of a shower along the coastal fringe but a near zero chance elsewhere. Winds will be south to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h tending south to southeasterly during the day then becoming light during the evening. Get out the dooners as overnight temperatures will fall to between 5 and 10 with daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.

Sunday

A medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be west to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h shifting east to southeasterly during the day then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures will still be on the freezing side falling to between 5 and 9 with daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.